Packers vs. Vikings: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The day has finally arrived — the day that the Green Bay Packers open their 2022 season. This afternoon, the Packers are in Minneapolis to begin this year with a Week 1 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Today’s game should be an intriguing one, with the Packers coming in as one-point favorites. The Packers look like they may not have either of their offensive tackles back from torn ACLs, which would be a but of a bummer for the offense, while wide receiver Allen Lazard is also unlikely to play in the game.

Much of the USA should be able to see today’s game on local television, as it is the primary late afternoon game on FOX. Those who are in areas with local broadcasts will also be able to stream the game on mobile devices via the NFL+ app, along with Packers.com carrying the game for laptop and desktop PCs.

For those in areas that will not get the game locally, the primary viewing method will be DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package. Scroll down for details on all of those streaming methods and the rest of the details for today’s game.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

WHEN?

Sunday, September 11, 2022

3:25 PM CT

WHERE?

U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, Minnesota

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 133

Online Streaming

Packers.com

NFL+ app

FOX Sports app

NFL Sunday Ticket

ANYTHING ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Packers favored by 1 point

Over/under total: 46.5

2021 Meetings

Week 12 2021: @Vikings 34, Packers 31

Week 17 2021: @Packers 37, Vikings 10

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 63-55-3

Postseason: Tied 1-1