Packers vs. Vikings: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The day has finally arrived — the day that the Green Bay Packers open their 2022 season. This afternoon, the Packers are in Minneapolis to begin this year with a Week 1 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
Today’s game should be an intriguing one, with the Packers coming in as one-point favorites. The Packers look like they may not have either of their offensive tackles back from torn ACLs, which would be a but of a bummer for the offense, while wide receiver Allen Lazard is also unlikely to play in the game.
Much of the USA should be able to see today’s game on local television, as it is the primary late afternoon game on FOX. Those who are in areas with local broadcasts will also be able to stream the game on mobile devices via the NFL+ app, along with Packers.com carrying the game for laptop and desktop PCs.
For those in areas that will not get the game locally, the primary viewing method will be DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package. Scroll down for details on all of those streaming methods and the rest of the details for today’s game.
WHO?
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
WHEN?
Sunday, September 11, 2022
3:25 PM CT
WHERE?
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, Minnesota
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Channel: FOX
Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Radio Broadcast
Packers Radio Network
SiriusXM 133
Online Streaming
Packers.com
NFL+ app
FOX Sports app
NFL Sunday Ticket
ANYTHING ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings)
Point spread: Packers favored by 1 point
Over/under total: 46.5
2021 Meetings
Week 12 2021: @Vikings 34, Packers 31
Week 17 2021: @Packers 37, Vikings 10
All-Time Head-to-Head Record
Regular season: Packers lead 63-55-3
Postseason: Tied 1-1
Loading comments...