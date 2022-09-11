Packers vs. Vikings, Week 1 2022: Live game updates & discussion

It’s finally here! The Green Bay Packers’ season opener has arrived, as they are in the Twin Cities to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikes come in mostly healthy and with a whole new coaching staff. Out is defensive guru Mike Zimmer and in is another Sean McVay disciple, Kevin O’Connell. His vision for the Vikings’ offense will look much different from the unit Packers fans saw under Zimmer for years, while the defense under Ed Donatell will also feature some changes.

For the Packers, the biggest question marks will come on offense. Tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins will sit out today as they continue to work their way back from ACL tears. Joining them on the inactive list is wide receiver Allen Lazard, meaning that the Packers will need to lean heavily on the running back tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in both the run and passing game.

Join us throughout the game here for discussion

Go Pack Go!

