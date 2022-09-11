 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Packers vs. Vikings, Week 1 2022: Live game updates & discussion

The Packers’ week 1 game is finally here! Join us in our game thread here all afternoon to discuss.

By Evan "Tex" Western
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

It’s finally here! The Green Bay Packers’ season opener has arrived, as they are in the Twin Cities to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikes come in mostly healthy and with a whole new coaching staff. Out is defensive guru Mike Zimmer and in is another Sean McVay disciple, Kevin O’Connell. His vision for the Vikings’ offense will look much different from the unit Packers fans saw under Zimmer for years, while the defense under Ed Donatell will also feature some changes.

For the Packers, the biggest question marks will come on offense. Tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins will sit out today as they continue to work their way back from ACL tears. Joining them on the inactive list is wide receiver Allen Lazard, meaning that the Packers will need to lean heavily on the running back tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in both the run and passing game.

Join us throughout the game here for discussion and look for us to go live with some Twitter Spaces at halftime and potentially after the game concludes.

Go Pack Go!

Live Updates from Packers Media

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...