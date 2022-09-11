Packers LG Jon Runyan leaves week 1 game for concussion evaluation

The Green Bay Packers decided to deactivate offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins for their week one matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. In the third quarter, they saw another starting offensive lineman leave the game with an injury, bringing the team down to just seven healthy linemen.

That injured player is left guard Jon Runyan, Jr., who is being evaluated for a concussion. Runyan was replaced by rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom at left guard.

Runyan was injured on a play in which Aaron Rodgers actually appeared to take the biggest hit. On a rollout to the left, Rodgers could not find a receiver to throw to and was sandwiched between Runyan and a handful of defensive players, fumbling the football into the hands of Vikings lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.

Last season, Runyan started 16 of 17 games at left guard, taking over for Lucas Patrick in week two and holding on to the starting job for the rest of the season. The sixth-round pick from 2020 has been active for every game of his young NFL career.

Update: The Packers ruled Runyan out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.