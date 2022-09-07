Packers Week 1 Broadcast Map: Where to see Packers-Vikings on local TV

The Green Bay Packers open up their 2022 season this Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings, and the week one matchup is getting one of the better broadcast slots for the opening week. The two NFC North rival teams will face each other in the late Sunday afternoon time slot, kicking off from U.S. Bank Stadium at 3:25 PM Central Time.

As a part of the NFL’s expanded 18-week schedule, both CBS and FOX are running doubleheaders in week one. That ensures that the prime late-afternoon matchups on both networks will get into most homes across the United States. That’s great news for Packers fans across the country, as the FOX affiliates in nearly every TV market will carry the game.

The only major exceptions are around the greater New York City area and Tennessee. FOX does have two games on their broadcast schedule in that time slot, with the New York Giants-Tennessee Titans game also running on the network. However, Packers-Vikings is a much bigger draw nationally and will therefore be the primary FOX late game.

Here’s a look at the map for Sunday from 506sports.com, with Packers-Vikings shown in red:

As mentioned above, CBS also has a doubleheader this week, with two late games of their own. Most of the country will see the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arizona Cardinals, though a good portion of the West Coast will instead get the Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers game. Check 506sports.com for that broadcast map if you’re interested, as well as maps for the early games.

Speaking of those early games, football fans in the state of Wisconsin will see an AFC North matchup on CBS to start the day as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, the early game on FOX features the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Chicago Bears.

As a reminder, fans who do not live in an area that is scheduled to see Packers-Vikings on local television will need to obtain a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket in order to watch. The service from DirecTV is in the final year of its contract with the NFL, which is evaluating bids from other service providers for the 2023 season and beyond. For now, there are more options for obtaining a Sunday Ticket subscription than ever before, including discounted options for students using a university email address. Click here for more information.