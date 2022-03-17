Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders for multiple 2022 draft picks, per reports

For Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, it turns out that 2021 really was the last dance after all. On Thursday, a little more than a week after Rodgers announced his intention to return for the 2022 season, the Green Bay Packers shockingly traded Adams, sending him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Green Bay used the franchise tag on Adams last week, which would have kept him in a Packers uniform for 2022 on a price tag just north of $20 million. Now he will rejoin his college quarterback from Fresno State, Derek Carr, after the trade and after agreeing to a market-setting contract.

According to Ian Rapaport, the deal will be worth $28.5 million per year over five years. Further reports from Rob Demovsky indicate that the Packers were willing to match the deal, but Adams preferred to depart.

Meanwhile, the Packers are expected to receive multiple picks in this year's draft, likely to include at least the Raiders' first round pick at 22 overall. In turn, the Packers clear Adams' entire franchise tag salary from their cap, putting them more than $20 million under the cap just days after being $45 million over. Green Bay is currently +850 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stay tuned for more details as they are reported.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the compensation is the Raiders’ first- and second-round picks in 2022, which are the 22nd and 53rd overall picks, respectively.