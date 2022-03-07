2022 NFL Franchise Tags: Tracking the decisions ahead of March 8 deadline

On Tuesday, March 8th, the NFL’s deadline for assigning franchise tags will arrive. All teams wishing to use a franchise or transition tag on a free agent-to-be must do so before 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, making this week a big one for determining how the free agent market will look when the league year begins on March 16th.

The Green Bay Packers appear poised to use a tag for the first time since 2010, when they placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Ryan Pickett. That means that if they choose to place a tag on Davante Adams, it will be the first time they have done so under either of the two most recent collective bargaining agreements signed in 2011 and 2020.

A tag for Adams is projected to cost just over $19 million, according to Overthecap.com. Click here for a look at their projections for the tag amounts for both the franchise and transition tags for each position across the NFL.

Keep it here as we update this space with news regarding the Packers’ decision on Adams as well as any other franchise tag decisions around the NFL.

Packers Rumors

The Packers are widely expected to place the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams if they cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract before Tuesday’s deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentions Adams as a “prime candidate” to receive a tag, while Dan Graziano of the same outlet says that the two sides have not made much progress on a long-term deal.

If Adams does receive the tag, it would be a charge of approximately $19 million on the salary cap for 2022 until or unless he signs a contract extension or is traded. Stay tuned for more updates on Adams’ status heading towards the deadline.

Confirmed Tags

At least one other team has made their tag decision already, according to media reports. APC will update the list below as reports of tags roll in before Tuesday’s deadline.

Expected tags

Officially filed tags