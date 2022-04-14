Free agent WR Sammy Watkins is meeting with Packers Thursday, per report

It’s possible that veteran help might be on the way for the Green Bay Packers at wide receiver after all. The Packers are reportedly hosting a free agent wide receiver for a visit today, welcoming Sammy Watkins into the facility.

NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo reported the visit, which was also noted on the r/GreenBayPackers subreddit on Wednesday.

Watkins, who was the 4th overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft, has bounced around to four teams in his eight-year NFL career. He started out with Buffalo, where he posted 982 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie before notching career highs with 1,047 yards and nine scores in his second year. However, he missed eight games in 2016 and found himself on the trading block as Buffalo sent him to the Los Angeles Rams for his fourth season. Watkins then spent three years in Kansas City before signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens last spring.

Watkins’ stop in Los Angeles in 2017 coincided with Matt LaFleur’s one year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator, so the two have an existing relationship. He was the Rams’ fourth-leading receiver that season behind Cooper Kupp, Todd Gurley, and Robert Woods, each of whom exceeded 750 yards. Watkins did lead that team in receiving touchdowns with eight, however.

Whether Watkins will sign with the Packers remains to be seen, and this visit could simply be the Packers testing the waters to see if there is indeed mutual interest between the two parties. However, Watkins is unlikely to come with a high price tag, having earned just $5 million on his one-year deal with Baltimore last year and giving the Ravens just 27 receptions for 394 yards and one score in 2021.