Packers Family Night 2022: Start time and schedule, TV channels, & more

It’s almost time for the Green Bay Packers to unofficially open up Lambeau Field for the 2022 NFL season. The first time football is played on the field in a season is always for the team’s annual Family Night, which kicks off this Friday evening as the Packers practice on the not-so-frozen tundra in front of fans.

This year’s event should be another great experience for players and fans alike as the team continues preparing for its preseason opener one week later in Santa Clara against the San Francisco 49ers. Tickets are still available for those interested, while the practice will be broadcast on television stations around the state of Wisconsin and beyond.

Read on for details about this year’s event.

Family Night 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022

Schedule of Events

(all times Central)

1:30 PM: Parking lots, Fan Walkway, and Johnsonville Tailgate Villate open

5:30 PM: Lambeau Field doors open

7:00 PM: Player entrances, warmups

7:30 PM: Practice begins

Tickets

$10 each, some tickets still available at Ticketmaster

TV Broadcasts

Family Night will be broadcast live on the Packers TV Network across Wisconsin and the surrounding areas. The following is a list of many of the stations in the network; click here for the full list.

Green Bay: NBC 26

Milwaukee: NBC 4

Madison: ABC 27

Wausau/Rhinelander: ABC 9

Eau Claire: ABC 18

La Crosse: ABC 19

Unfortunately, Family Night is not being streamed online or shown on TV stations outside of the Packers TV Network.

Bag Policies

For those attending Family Night in person, be aware of the Lambeau Field bag policy in effect. Only clear bags with dimensions no larger than 12” x 12” x 6” will be allowed.