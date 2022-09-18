Packers vs. Bears: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Death, taxes, and the Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears game at Lambeau Field being a night game: These are the three true certainties in life.

For the 11th time in the last 12 seasons, the two teams will play their matchup at Lambeau in prime time, with the 2022 meeting coming on Sunday Night Football. That’s great news for fans of the team around the country, who will have no trouble getting the came on local television or streaming devices.

The Packers and Bears come in on opposite ends of the emotional spectrum. Chicago won a surprising upset at home over the 49ers in Week 1, helped at least in part by very sloppy field conditions amid a heavy rainstorm. A few hours later, the Packers put up a fairly dismal performance in Minnesota, dropping to 0-1 on the season and in the division with a 23-7 loss.

Those fortunes could well flip tonight, and Packers fans will hope that they do in the team’s home opener. A victory over Chicago would go a long way to righting the ship for this Packers team that, as always, holds Super Bowl aspirations. Fans have similar hopes for this team and will surely hope that the rebound from week one’s unpleasantness begins tonight.

Here are your game details with all the information you’ll need to tune in for the Sunday Night Football contest.

WHO?

Chicago Bears (1-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (0-1)

WHEN?

Sunday, September 18, 2022

7:20 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

HOW?

TV Broadcast

NBC (national broadcast)

Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio Broadcast

Westwood One Sports

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 85 (Packers broadcast) or 88 (national broadcast)

Online Streaming

Peacock app

NFL+ app

ANYTHING ELSE?

Point spread: Packers -9.5

Over/under total: 41.5

2021 Games

Week 6: Packers 24, @Bears 14

Week 14: @Packers 45, Bears 30

All-Time History

Regular Season: Packers lead 102-94-6

Postseason: Tied 1-1