Packers vs. Bears: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Death, taxes, and the Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears game at Lambeau Field being a night game: These are the three true certainties in life.
For the 11th time in the last 12 seasons, the two teams will play their matchup at Lambeau in prime time, with the 2022 meeting coming on Sunday Night Football. That’s great news for fans of the team around the country, who will have no trouble getting the came on local television or streaming devices.
The Packers and Bears come in on opposite ends of the emotional spectrum. Chicago won a surprising upset at home over the 49ers in Week 1, helped at least in part by very sloppy field conditions amid a heavy rainstorm. A few hours later, the Packers put up a fairly dismal performance in Minnesota, dropping to 0-1 on the season and in the division with a 23-7 loss.
Those fortunes could well flip tonight, and Packers fans will hope that they do in the team’s home opener. A victory over Chicago would go a long way to righting the ship for this Packers team that, as always, holds Super Bowl aspirations. Fans have similar hopes for this team and will surely hope that the rebound from week one’s unpleasantness begins tonight.
Here are your game details with all the information you’ll need to tune in for the Sunday Night Football contest.
WHO?
Chicago Bears (1-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (0-1)
WHEN?
Sunday, September 18, 2022
7:20 PM Central Time
WHERE?
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, Wisconsin
HOW?
TV Broadcast
NBC (national broadcast)
Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Radio Broadcast
Westwood One Sports
Packers Radio Network
SiriusXM 85 (Packers broadcast) or 88 (national broadcast)
Online Streaming
Peacock app
NFL+ app
ANYTHING ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Point spread: Packers -9.5
Over/under total: 41.5
2021 Games
Week 6: Packers 24, @Bears 14
Week 14: @Packers 45, Bears 30
All-Time History
Regular Season: Packers lead 102-94-6
Postseason: Tied 1-1
Loading comments...