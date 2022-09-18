Packers RB Aaron Jones breaks out for 15-yard touchdown against Bears

The first Lambeau Leap of the 2022 season belongs to Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones. In one of the prettiest runs you’ll see, the Packers have continued embracing power run concepts by pulling centers and guards, helping to clear a path for Jones to sprint to the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown.

The score came early in the second quarter with the Packers trailing 7-3. With Allen Lazard cracking down on a linebacker on the right side of the formation, center Josh Myers and right guard Royce Newman pulled around, opening up a massive hole for Jones down the field. He did the rest, giving Green Bay the lead back once again.

Take a look at the play here:

The play was Jones’ second touch of 15 yards, as he had caught a pass earlier on the drive for 15 yards as well. He now matches his backfield buddy, AJ Dillon, with one touchdown on the season, as Dillon scored the Packers’ only touchdown of the game a week ago in Minnesota.

Green Bay leads 10-7 early in the second quarter following the score.