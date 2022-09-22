Pick the top play from the Packers’ week 2 victory over the Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers were gifted the ultimate get-right game after a disastrous week 1 loss to the Vikings. Thanks to divine intervention on the part of the NFL’s scheduling gods, the Packers faced the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football and predictably put their season back on track after a few tires fell off last week.

After a quiet week 1, Aaron Jones looked just as explosive as last year. The offense ran through he and AJ Dillon as Aaron Rodgers has deemed necessary in many an interview, and things looked smooth for the most part. Jones’ night was a master class in efficiency as he totaled 170 yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches.

The Packers kicked things off with a methodical drive defined by a couple of third and long conversions. The nearly seven-minute drive stalled in the red zone with a false start and a sack, but the Packers got on the board with a field goal. The two squads then traded touchdowns as Luke Getsy’s opening script got the better of the Packers’ defense on their first drive. From there, the Packers held the Bears’ anemic passing game in check. Four straight punts and just one field goal the rest of the game left the Bears in a familiar position in Lambeau. In a two-score game early in the fourth quarter, the Packers struggled to contain the Bears on a 13-play, 89-yard drive that did not feature a single complete pass. Things buttoned up in the red zone, however, and a push by Preston Smith, Jarran Reed, and Kenny Clark allowed De’Vondre Campbell to shut down Justin Fields’ goal line sneak. One Jaire Alexander interception later and the Packers put their stamp on yet another decisive Bears victory, increasing the vibes tenfold as they prepare to take down Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for the first time since his arrival in Florida. Let’s check out the top plays from the week 2 win and be sure to click each play to relive the greatness.

Aaron Jones’ Pop Pass TD

Much like multi-platinum recording artist Ginuwine, the Packers rode their pony (personnel) on this beautiful 2nd quarter touchdown from Aaron Jones. The “pop pass” has been a red zone staple for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers under Matt LaFleur, and the trend looks like it will continue without Davante Adams. Seeing Aaron Jones in motion with AJ Dillon on the field is music to Packers fans’ ears. With Dillon acting as the lead blocker, Jones had no issue scooting into the end zone. Sammy Watkins also certainly endeared himself to the coaching staff with a great block on Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor to help clear the way. The touchdown put the Packers up 17-7, which was a comfortable enough gap with the Bears’ hapless offense on the other side.

Preston Smith Shuts Down Justin Fields’ Escape

Preston Smith was on one against the Bears. His 2 sacks, 6 hurries, and 3 QB hits had Justin Fields in prison throughout the night, leaving very little room for the young QB to show off his dynamism in the open field. This is a recognition of that entire body of work, but his second sack is emblematic of how dominant he was. This was Smith’s 10th pass rush of the game and his fifth pressure, giving him an absurd 50% pressure rate on the night. Fields tried to spin out of Smith’s grasp, but he wasn’t fooled and took Fields down to the ground with nowhere to hide. An excellent cap to one of Smith’s best games in the green and gold.

Jaire Alexander Shows Off His Speed on the Late Interception

In the Packers’ subsequent drive after the Bears failed on 4th and 1 at the goal line, they bled some clock with a 10-play, 5:39 drive that ended in a field goal. Up three scores, the game already in hand, Jaire Alexander and the Packers put a bow on top of the win. On the Bears’ second play of the next drive, and just their 11th pass of the game, Justin Fields attempted to hit Equanimeous St. Brown but was intercepted by Alexander, who seemingly came out of nowhere. Showing off his absurd closing speed, Jaire came from the opposite end of the field and covered 10 yards in the blink of an eye once he broke on the pass. In coverage he described in the post-game as “man with a little zoooone,” Jaire made the most electric play for the Packers defense this season.

This week’s top plays brought much more excitement than week 1’s and next week’s are sure to be top tier after a tight matchup with the Buccaneers. Leave your vote below and keep it locked here and on Twitter @acmepackingco for all our coverage of this weekend’s game.