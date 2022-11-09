Packers v. Cowboys Week 10 TV Broadcast Map

It has been a hot minute since the last time the Dallas Cowboys visited Lambeau Field. In fact, it has been so long that in the last meeting of these two franchises in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

That game came way back in 2016, when the Cowboys earned a 30-16 victory in week 5. The Packers got revenge in the playoffs the following January, however, upsetting the top-seeded Cowboys 34-31 thanks to heroics from Aaron Rodgers, Jared Cook, and Mason Crosby.

This Sunday, McCarthy will come back to Green Bay for the first time as the head coach of a visiting team, leading the Cowboys in their first visit to Wisconsin in six years. That return has led FOX to keep this contest as its late-afternoon game of the week, giving it a huge distribution on local stations across the country.

This game is up against just one other contest, an NFC West game between the 3-5 Rams and the 3-6 Cardinals. As a result, that game will be on only in those teams’ local markets, meaning that the entire country aside from Arizona and southern California will see Packers-Cowboys.

Here’s a look at the map, with Green Bay vs. Dallas shown in red:

Naturally, this means that Packers fans will also hear FOX’s top commentating team once again this week, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen set to call the game.

Keep it here at APC for updates leading up to kickoff at 3:25 PM Central on Sunday.