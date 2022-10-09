Giants vs. Packers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Good morning, Green Bay Packers fans! For the first time in franchise history, the Packers are playing a game overseas, as they take on the New York Giants in an NFC matchup across the Atlantic in London.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the venue for today’s game, which starts at a reasonable 2:30 PM local time. Of course, with London being five hours ahead of Eastern Time eand eight hours ahead of the West Coast, that will make for an early morning for Packers fans across North America.

Today’s game will be broadcast nationally on cable TV and will be shown on local channels in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets, so get your tea steeping, fire up a full English breakfast, and join us for today’s game in a few hours.

WHO?

New York Giants (3-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

WHERE?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

London, England

WHEN?

Sunday, October 9, 2022

2:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (8:30 AM Central Time)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

NFL Network

Commentators: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin, Stacey Dales

Local broadcasts: FOX 11 (Green Bay), NBC 4 (Milwaukee)

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

Sirius/XM 83

Online Streaming

NFL+ app

NFL Network Online

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Over/under total: 41

Last Meetings

Regular season: 2019 week 13, Packers 31 @Giants 13

Postseason: 2016 Wild Card, @Packers 38, Giants 13

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 29-23-2

Postseason: Packers lead 5-3