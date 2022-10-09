Packers Week 5 Inactives: Adrian Amos will play after clearing concussion protocol

It’s all hands on deck for the Green Bay Packers in London today. On Saturday, the Packers chose not to elevate any players from their practice squad for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, and now, 90 minutes before kickoff, the inactive list is out and shows that two of the three players listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report are ready to go.

That includes safety Adrian Amos, who suffered a concussion last week against the New England Patriots. Amos began practicing on Thursday with the hope of working through the NFL’s concussion protocol and returning for today’s game, and evidently he has done so. Amos will be active today, as will fellow safety Tariq Carpenter, who was also questionable on Friday’s injury report.

The third player listed on Friday, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, will not play. Wyatt had practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday but was unable to go on Friday or Saturday with a quad injury. He will sit, but surprisingly, so will fellow lineman Jonathan Ford. With the Packers electing not to elevate Jack Heflin from the practice squad, that means that the team will have just four defensive linemen active, a surprising choice when playing a team like the Giants, who have a quarterback with an ankle injury and the league’s leading rusher.

As expected, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander will also play. The two players were given no injury status on Friday, with Alexander having missed last week’s game and Bakhtiari progressing well in his return to action over the past two weeks. Bakhtiari alternated series in Tampa two games ago in his season debut, then took only one series off last Sunday, so he may be full-go today for the first time since his injury on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Here are the Packers’ five inactives for today:

DL Jonathan Ford

OL Sean Rhyan

WR Samori Toure

OL Rasheed Walker

DL Devonte Wyatt

The New York Giants, meanwhile, had no need to declare any players inactive for today’s game after giving a slew of players an “Out” injury status on Friday. That group included backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, receivers Wan’Dale Robinson, Kadarius Toney, and Kenny Golladay, linebacker Azeez Ojulari, and a few others.

However, the Giants did make one announcement on Sunday, ruling defensive lineman Leonard Williams out for the game as well. Williams has missed the last two games with a knee issue and will sit today as well. That should mean good things for the Packers’ running game as well as the pass protection, as Williams made for a difficult pairing with nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, with Ojulari contributing significantly to the front as well. Instead, the Packers should be able to key their protections on Lawrence alone.

Join us soon for kickoff between the Packers and Giants!