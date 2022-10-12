Packers vs. Jets Week 6: TV broadcast map keeps game off local stations in many areas

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will host the New York Jets in their return from last week’s trip to London. The 3-2 Packers need to get a bounce-back victory over an AFC East team led by head coach Robert Saleh, one of Matt LaFleur’s closest friends.

The week 6 game will be the first 12:00 noon (Central) kickoff of the season for the Packers, who have been in prime time once, the 3:25 time slot three times, and the early-morning last week for the London game. As a result, this is the first game this season that will be difficult for large portions of the USA to tune in on local stations.

Indeed, this game is on FOX and with CBS having the national doubleheader, Packers-Jets will be up against five other contests: three in the early time slot as well as a pair of late contests. stations across Wisconsin and much of the Central and Mountain time zones will see the game as well as some select portions of the Mid-Atlantic, such as New York State, the New York City area, and Virginia/Washington, D.C.

Here’s the current FOX broadcast map as provided by 506sports.com, which features Packers-Jets in the darker blue color:

Fans who are in areas that do not get the game on local TV will need to watch via NFL Sunday Ticket or may need to find a local establishment with that package.