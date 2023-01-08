Packers vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

When the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions finally take the field on Sunday Night Football, both teams will know whether the Lions actually have anything to play for. The Packers are in the postseason with a win; Detroit needs to get some help, however, in the form of a loss by the Seattle Seahawks, in order to make the playoffs as the NFC’s #7 seed.

That game kicks off at 3:25 PM Central Time and should conclude around an hour before kickoff at Lambeau Field. Once it finishes, it will finalize just what kind of narrative will swirl around Packers-Lions — will both teams be fighting to play another game in a week, or will the Lions simply be trying to play spoiler against their NFC North rivals?

Until then, we’re left to speculate about the overall stakes of the game, as well as its result. One thing that is clear, of course, is how to tune in for the game — with the contest placed in the Sunday Night Football time slot, get your TVs tuned to NBC. Scroll down for a full game primer and bring it back here near kickoff for our game thread.

WHO?

Detroit Lions (8-8) vs. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

WHEN?

Sunday, January 8, 2023

7:20 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: NBC

Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM 85/225

Online Streaming

Peacock

NFL+

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Packers favored by 5 points

Over/under total: 49 points

Last Meeting

Week 9 2022: @Detroit 15, Packers 9

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 103-74-7

Postseason: Packers lead 2-0