Packers vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

When the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions finally take the field on Sunday Night Football, both teams will know whether the Lions actually have anything to play for. The Packers are in the postseason with a win; Detroit needs to get some help, however, in the form of a loss by the Seattle Seahawks, in order to make the playoffs as the NFC’s #7 seed.
That game kicks off at 3:25 PM Central Time and should conclude around an hour before kickoff at Lambeau Field. Once it finishes, it will finalize just what kind of narrative will swirl around Packers-Lions — will both teams be fighting to play another game in a week, or will the Lions simply be trying to play spoiler against their NFC North rivals?
Until then, we’re left to speculate about the overall stakes of the game, as well as its result. One thing that is clear, of course, is how to tune in for the game — with the contest placed in the Sunday Night Football time slot, get your TVs tuned to NBC. Scroll down for a full game primer and bring it back here near kickoff for our game thread.
WHO?
Detroit Lions (8-8) vs. Green Bay Packers (8-8)
WHEN?
Sunday, January 8, 2023
7:20 PM Central Time
WHERE?
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, Wisconsin
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Channel: NBC
Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Radio Broadcast
Packers Radio Network
Westwood One Sports
SiriusXM 85/225
Online Streaming
Peacock
NFL+
WHAT ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings)
Point spread: Packers favored by 5 points
Over/under total: 49 points
Last Meeting
Week 9 2022: @Detroit 15, Packers 9
All-Time Head-to-Head Record
Regular season: Packers lead 103-74-7
Postseason: Packers lead 2-0
