Packers Week 18 Inactives: Josiah Deguara will play for Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers got some good news on the injury front ahead of Sunday night’s season finale against the Detroit Lions. The only player with an injury status on the team’s final report this week was tight end Josiah Deguara, who was listed as questionable with a calf injury. Thankfully, Deguara is active and will play in tonight’s win-and-in game.

Deguara missed the Packers’ Thursday practice with the injury, then was limited on Friday. However, his availability will be important for a Packers running game that has used him in numerous creative ways as a blocker. APC’s Tyler Brooke broke down some of his interesting usage earlier this week.

The biggest reception of Deguara’s career game in last year’s finale against these same Lions. He took a screen pass from Jordan Love 62 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of that game, giving the Packers a brief lead before the Lions came back for a late victory.

With Deguara active, the Packers’ only inactives are healthy scratches, and they are the usual suspects. Defensive lineman Jonathan Ford is inactive for the 17th consecutive game, leaving the team with four active linemen: Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed, T.J. Slaton, and Devonte Wyatt.

Perhaps the one question in the lineup today is who will start at right tackle for the Packers. Yosh Nijman was a full participant in practice on Friday after being pulled early in last week’s win over the Vikings in favor of Zach Tom; one of those two players should be in the starting lineup opposite left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Here are the five inactive players for Green Bay: