Patriots vs. Packers: How to watch Week 4 matchup

On Sunday of week 4, the Green Bay Packers host an uncommon opponent. Coming into town are the New England Patriots, who are 1-2 and coming off a pair of losses to top AFC contenders. The Packers, meanwhile, enter 2-1 fresh off a narrow, defense-driven victory over a certain former Patriots quarterback.
Instead of facing Tom Brady, which they did last week, the Packers will likely see Brian Hoyer under center for the Patriots this afternoon, thanks to a high ankle sprain that starter Mac Jones suffered last week. Hoyer has not started a game since 2020 and has just two starts in the past four years, one for the Colts in 2019 and a COVID-affected game with New England in 2020.
This game is up against just one other contest in the late afternoon schedule, so a good portion of the USA will be able to see Packers-Patriots on local TV. The #1 team for CBS is on the call, which means Tony Romo gets to return to his home state once again to call a game.
Here’s how and when to tune in for this afternoon’s game.
WHO?
New England Patriots (1-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-1)
WHEN?
Sunday, October 2, 2022
3:25 PM Central Time
WHERE?
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, Wisconsin
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Channel: CBS
Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Radio Broadcast
Online Streaming
NFL+ app (for in-market streaming)
NFLSundayTicket.tv (out-of-market)
ANYTHING ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings)
Point spread: Packers favored by 9
Over/under total: 40.5
Last Meeting
2018, Week 9: @Patriots 31, Packers 17
All-Time Head-to-Head History
Regular Season: Patriots lead 6-5-0
Postseason: Packers lead 1-0 (Super Bowl XXXI)
