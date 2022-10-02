Patriots vs. Packers: How to watch Week 4 matchup

On Sunday of week 4, the Green Bay Packers host an uncommon opponent. Coming into town are the New England Patriots, who are 1-2 and coming off a pair of losses to top AFC contenders. The Packers, meanwhile, enter 2-1 fresh off a narrow, defense-driven victory over a certain former Patriots quarterback.

Instead of facing Tom Brady, which they did last week, the Packers will likely see Brian Hoyer under center for the Patriots this afternoon, thanks to a high ankle sprain that starter Mac Jones suffered last week. Hoyer has not started a game since 2020 and has just two starts in the past four years, one for the Colts in 2019 and a COVID-affected game with New England in 2020.

This game is up against just one other contest in the late afternoon schedule, so a good portion of the USA will be able to see Packers-Patriots on local TV. The #1 team for CBS is on the call, which means Tony Romo gets to return to his home state once again to call a game.

Here’s how and when to tune in for this afternoon’s game.

WHO?

New England Patriots (1-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

WHEN?

Sunday, October 2, 2022

3:25 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: CBS

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Online Streaming

NFL+ app (for in-market streaming)

NFLSundayTicket.tv (out-of-market)

ANYTHING ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Packers favored by 9

Over/under total: 40.5

Last Meeting

2018, Week 9: @Patriots 31, Packers 17

All-Time Head-to-Head History

Regular Season: Patriots lead 6-5-0

Postseason: Packers lead 1-0 (Super Bowl XXXI)