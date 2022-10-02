Packers safety Adrian Amos leaves game vs. Patriots for concussion evaluation

One of the most critical and irreplaceable players on the Green Bay Packers’ defense is in the locker room early on in the team’s week five game against the New England Patriots. Safety Adrian Amos left early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to the game.

Amos made a tackle for loss on the play when he was injured, stopping running back Damien Harris for a loss of two yards on a swing pass to the right side. However, when he closed quickly and made a physical tackle on Harris, Amos appeared to hit his head and was slow to get up. He immediately made his way to the sideline and into the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room shortly thereafter.

The next play was a third-and-long for the defense, but the Packers inserted Rudy Ford at safety in Amos’ usual spot. The Packers got a quick sack from Rashan Gary on that play, however, preventing the Patriots from testing Amos’ replacement. New England quarterback Brian Hoyer himself went into the locker room shortly after that sack.

UPDATE: The Packers officially ruled Amos out for the remainder of the game during the second quarter.