Christian Watson scores first career touchdown for Packers on jet sweep

The Green Bay Packers’ running game struggled in Tampa last week without the threat of speed to stress the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense horizontally. With wide receiver Christian Watson back from injury against the New England Patriots on Sunday, that threat is back, and Watson delivered for the first time on the immense promise and potential he carries.

Early in the second quarter, Watson took a jet sweep around the right side of the line, using his ludicrous speed to get to the edge. With an assist from fellow rookie Romeo Doubs, Watson outraced all of the Patriots’ defenders for a 15-yard touchdown, the first of his career.

That play gave the Packers a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. It also was the first rushing touchdown for a Packers wide receiver since 2016, when Jeff Janis found the end zone on a jet sweep against the Seattle Seahawks.

