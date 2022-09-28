Packers vs. Patriots Week 4 Broadcast Map

It has been eight years since the Green Bay Packers hosted the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field. The two historic franchises last met in Green Bay during Davante Adams’ rookie year, when Eddie Lacy was still pounding the rock for the green and gold.

Aaron Rodgers is still under center for the Packers, but the Patriots no longer have Tom Brady — after all, we just saw the Rodgers-Brady matchup last week in Tampa. Instead, they have turned the offense over to second-year quarterback Mac Jones, but he suffered a high ankle sprain last week and Brian Hoyer is now in line to start on Sunday.

This week’s game will take place in the late afternoon and is one of two contests that CBS will broadcast during that time slot. There is good and bad news as a result of this — the first is that most of the Central and Eastern time zones will get Packers-Pats on local television; the bad news is that most of the Mountain time zone and essentially all of the West coast will not. Keep in mind that for out-of-market viewers, the only legal option to view the game will be through an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

That other game on CBS is an AFC West matchup between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, which means that most of the western half of the country will see that game instead. The main exception is the Arizona markets, which have no AFC West allegiance and will instead follow the Packers as another top NFC contender.

Check out this week’s broadcast map below from 506sports.com, which features Packers-Patriots in red. Note also that Green Bay-New England will be the game broadcast in the Alaska and Hawaii markets.