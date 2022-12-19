Packers vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

For the first and only time in the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers will play on Monday Night Football this evening. Coming off a bye week, the Packers play host to the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup between two teams that have fallen far short of preseason expectations to this point.

The Rams are coming off a victory in last season’s Super Bowl while the Packers had won 13 games in three consecutive seasons. Now, Green Bay is clinging to extremely slim playoff hopes, needing to win their final four games to have any plausible chance of making the postseason, while the Rams are just fighting for pride and draft pick positioning.

Can the Packers get the final stretch of the season off to a good start coming out of the bye week? Or will the Rams pull an upset and finish off Green Bay’s ever-slimming playoff dreams? Tune in tonight to find out.

WHO?

Los Angeles Rams (4-9) vs. Green Bay Packers (5-8)

WHEN?

Monday, December 19, 2022

7:15 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Primary broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Local Channels: ABC 12 (Milwaukee), ABC 2 (Green Bay)

Alternate broadcast: ESPN2

Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM 83

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL+ app

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Packers favored by 7

Over/under total: 40

Last Meeting

2021 Week 12: @Packers 36, Rams 28

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Tied 46-46-2

Postseason: Packers lead 2-1