Packers vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

For the first and only time in the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers will play on Monday Night Football this evening. Coming off a bye week, the Packers play host to the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup between two teams that have fallen far short of preseason expectations to this point.
The Rams are coming off a victory in last season’s Super Bowl while the Packers had won 13 games in three consecutive seasons. Now, Green Bay is clinging to extremely slim playoff hopes, needing to win their final four games to have any plausible chance of making the postseason, while the Rams are just fighting for pride and draft pick positioning.
Can the Packers get the final stretch of the season off to a good start coming out of the bye week? Or will the Rams pull an upset and finish off Green Bay’s ever-slimming playoff dreams? Tune in tonight to find out.
WHO?
Los Angeles Rams (4-9) vs. Green Bay Packers (5-8)
WHEN?
Monday, December 19, 2022
7:15 PM Central Time
WHERE?
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, Wisconsin
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Primary broadcast: ESPN
Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
Local Channels: ABC 12 (Milwaukee), ABC 2 (Green Bay)
Alternate broadcast: ESPN2
Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning
Radio Broadcast
Packers Radio Network
Westwood One Sports
SiriusXM 83
Online Streaming
ESPN app
NFL+ app
WHAT ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings)
Point spread: Packers favored by 7
Over/under total: 40
Last Meeting
2021 Week 12: @Packers 36, Rams 28
All-Time Head-to-Head Record
Regular season: Tied 46-46-2
Postseason: Packers lead 2-1
Loading comments...