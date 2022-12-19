Calling Our Shots: APC’s most specific predictions for Week 15

After a week off for the bye, we return this week for another shot at some very specific predictions. We didn’t nail anything in Week 13, but our Paul Noonan came the closest, predicting that Christian Watson would score three touchdowns. He only managed two, but they had a big impact.

Who will come the closest this week?

Paul Noonan: On the first offensive play of the game for GB, Watson toasts Jalen Ramsey for a TD

The Rams are 31st against primary outside receivers per DVOA, and torturing Jalen Ramsey is a bit of a Packer tradition at this point. This game is on national TV, and it’s a chance for Watson to redo the Viking bomb in front of everyone. I say they give it a shot.

Tex: Christian Watson delivers another long jet sweep touchdown

The Rams gave up 165 rushing yards last week, their highest mark all season. 40 of those yards came from Oakland’s Mack Hollins, whose three rushing attempts went for 17, 16, and 7 yards. Hollins is a nice enough player, but if the Rams are getting torched on the edge by a guy with 4.53 speed, imagine what Christian Watson can do on similar plays. He’ll take another rushing attempt to the house this week (or a pop pass, let me have either one here as they’re functionally equivalent).

Jon Meerdink: Jaire Alexander or Rasul Douglas will have a pick-six

The last time the Packers saw the Rams, Rasul Douglas housed an interception to ice the game, and I feel like he and Jaire Alexander are going to get a chance to do the same again this year.

His atypical 2020 season aside, Mayfield has never been particularly careful with the ball. Given that he’s still figuring things out in the Rams offense, I think he’ll embrace the spirit of the season and be in bit of a giving mood, with Alexander and Douglas being only too happy to accept his offerings. One of them will find the end zone on Monday.