APC Week 11 Picks: Will the Packers keep playoff hopes alive by beating the Titans?

Tonight’s game against the Tennessee Titans feels like a tipping point for the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season. A win gets the team to a 5-6 record, a spot that puts them well in the thick of a cluster of NFC teams fighting for Wild Card playoff spots. A loss sends them down to 4-7, effectively knocking them out of any realistic postseason hopes.

On the other sideline, the Titans look to be well in control of the AFC South. Their 6-3 record has them two games up on their closest competition in the division, the 4-5-1 Indianapolis Colts, over whom the Titans already have swept the season series.

Thus, this game will be much more critical for the Packers’ postseason chances than those of the Titans. Perhaps with that on mind, the point spread for the game has grown slightly to 3.5 in favor of the Packers as of Thursday morning.

Will the Packers get that critical victory tonight, and can they do so by more than four points? While our writers are somewhat split on the first question, we all think that the game should be close as we’re largely taking Tennessee to cover.

Check out our picks below and keep it here at APC for full coverage of tonight’s game!