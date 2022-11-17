The last time the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans played one another came in prime time at Lambeau Field. The Packers hosted Tennessee in week 16 of the 2020 season, in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic with no fans in attendance. That was a snowy night in late December, with a tame time temperature of 28 degrees Fahrenheit and 15 mile-per-hour winds.

Tonight, the two teams meet in prime time again, facing off on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau. There will likely be less snow on the grass tonight than there was two years ago, but temperatures should be similar, projected to be around 25 degrees at kickoff and throughout the evening.

There are other similarities between the week 11 matchup tonight and that previous meeting. The Packers are favored by about a field goal tonight and were three-point favorites last time. And like the 2020 game, both teams will look to establish their running games to control the clock and possession of the football.

The big difference from last time is in the teams’ records coming in. Last time, the Titans were 10-4 and the Packers were 11-3, both cruising comfortably towards a playoff spot. The Packers won 40-14, effectively clinching home-field advantage as the NFC’s top seed. This week, however, the Packers are 4-6 and need a win just to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

Kickoff is just moments away

