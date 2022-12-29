Packers-Vikings Week 17 TV Broadcast Map

In 2021, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings met for their annual game at Lambeau Field in week 17. That game matched up a 12-3 team looking to earn the NFC’s top seed and the other at 7-8, scratching and clawing for a chance to make the postseason. In that game, the Packers were the 12-3 team and they stomped the Vikings 37-10, locking up a first-round bye in the process. The Vikings dropped to 7-9 and finished one game out of a playoff spot.

This week, the two teams meet again at the same venue, but with the roles reversed. Minnesota is now 12-3 and looking to gain ground on the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles. A Vikings win and an Eagles loss this week would pull Minnesota into a tie with the Eagles for the top spot. Meanwhile, the Packers are 7-8 and need a pair of victories in their final two games (plus a little bit of help) to make it into the playoffs as a Wild Card.

With the Packers on the rebound, this game is one of the premier contests in the NFL in week 17, and it’s getting a nearly-national broadcast footprint. This game will be CBS’ biggest game of the day and, with a late-afternoon timeslot plus the network’s A-team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call, it will be on locally in nearly every TV market across the country.

Here’s a look at the broadcast map for CBS’ late window, with Packers-Vikings in red:

There is only one other game on CBS in the late time slot, a contest between the two Los Angeles teams: the Rams and Chargers. That game will be on in southern California and in the southern Oregon market, the latter likely due to Justin Herbert — a former University of Oregon quarterback — being the Chargers’ starter.

If you’re not in one of those two specific areas, get ready to fire up your local CBS station on your cable provider or your antenna and tune in for kickoff at 4:25 PM Eastern Time.