Packers vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Are you ready for some NFC North football? Today, the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings in a week 17 matchup, the second consecutive season that the two teams have played at Lambeau Field in the penultimate week of the regular season.
Last year, the Packers were the team entering with a 12-3 record and trying to lock up a playoff bye, while the Vikings were 7-8 and hoping to work their way back into the playoff picture. This season, however, the roles are reversed, but the Packers have managed to still be favorites despite being five games back in the standings.
Today’s game should be available on nearly every TV in the country via local channels, save for a few markets on the West coast. Get ready for the afternoon’s game with our primer here and come back to join us during the game!
WHO?
Minnesota Vikings (12-3) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-8)
WHEN?
Sunday, January 1, 2023
3:25 PM Central Time
WHERE?
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, Wisconsin
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Channel: CBS
Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Radio Broadcast
Packers Radio Network
SiriusXM 85/225
Online Streaming
Paramount+ (in-market)
NFL+
NFL Sunday Ticket (out-of-market)
WHAT ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings)
Point spread: Packers favored by 3 points
Over/under total: 47.5
Last Meeting
2022 Week 1: @Vikings 23, Packers 7
All-Time Head-to-Head Record
Regular season: Packers lead 63-56-3
Postseason: Tied 1-1
