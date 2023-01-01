Packers vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Are you ready for some NFC North football? Today, the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings in a week 17 matchup, the second consecutive season that the two teams have played at Lambeau Field in the penultimate week of the regular season.

Last year, the Packers were the team entering with a 12-3 record and trying to lock up a playoff bye, while the Vikings were 7-8 and hoping to work their way back into the playoff picture. This season, however, the roles are reversed, but the Packers have managed to still be favorites despite being five games back in the standings.

Today’s game should be available on nearly every TV in the country via local channels, save for a few markets on the West coast. Get ready for the afternoon’s game with our primer here and come back to join us during the game!

WHO?

Minnesota Vikings (12-3) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

WHEN?

Sunday, January 1, 2023

3:25 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: CBS

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 85/225

Online Streaming

Paramount+ (in-market)

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket (out-of-market)

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Packers favored by 3 points

Over/under total: 47.5

Last Meeting

2022 Week 1: @Vikings 23, Packers 7

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 63-56-3

Postseason: Tied 1-1