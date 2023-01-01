Packers Week 17 Inactives: Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon will play against Vikings

Good news, everyone!

The Green Bay Packers will have Christian Watson active for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Watson missed the team’s practices on Wednesday and Thursday before being limited on Friday, but he warmed up on Sunday and the coaching and training staffs have determined that he will be able to play this afternoon.

Likewise, cornerback and kickoff returner Keisean Nixon will play after missing practice all week. Both Nixon and Watson were injured in the Packers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day, along with a handful of other players. However, all of the players who left that game with injuries are ready to go this week save for one: defensive lineman Dean Lowry, who was placed on injured reserve during the week.

One interesting move for the Packers on the inactive list for today’s game is that running back Tyler Goodson will not play. The team elevated him from the practice squad for this weekend, perhaps as an emergency option on returns in case Nixon was unavailable. However, with Nixon active, Goodson heads to the bench and will not make his NFL debut. Kicker Ramiz Ahmed will play, however, as he joined Goodson as a practice squad elevation. Expect Ahmed to handle kickoff duties while Mason Crosby should still take place-kicks.

The rest of the Packers’ inactives are their usual suspects, with the most notable name being defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. The 7th-round pick has not played in a game this season, and with Lowry out, there was some thought that he might make his debut. Instead, the Packers will roll with four defensive linemen in today’s game against the Vikings.

Here are the Packers’ inactive players for today: